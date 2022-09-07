Vitality pays out £82.8m in 2021

Throughout last year Vitality paid out on 2,012 claims, representing 95.9% of all claims received.

A total of £5.7m was paid out on claims where Covid-19 was a factor.

For life insurance, Vitality paid out on 99.8% of claims, totalling £54.3m. The insurer stated that the 0.2% of life claims denied last year were due to suicide withing 12 months of the policy being taken out.

Cancer was the most common cause for a life (including terminal illness) claim, followed by cardiovascular illnesses.

Claims where Covid-19 was attributed as a factor accounted for the second highest cause of death for women and third highest cause of death for men.

For Serious Illness Cover, 91% of claims were paid in 2021, totalling £27.9m.

Cancer was the most common cause of serious illness cover claim last year for both men and women. However, it made up a larger proportion of claims in women, accounting for 70% of all claims compared to 41% for men, Vitality's data shows.

One in 13 claims came from those who had previously claimed on their serious illness cover policy, accounting for £2m in payouts. Of those who had claimed previously, one in five were claiming for the third or more time.

Vitality stated that the majority of denied claims were due to not meeting the plan definition, while the remainder were due to non-disclosure or pre-existing conditions preventing a successful claim being made.

Income protection pay outs totalled £650,000 in 2021, with 96.5% of claims received paid out on.

Musculoskeletal (MSK) claims were the leading cause of claim (25%) followed closely by cancer (24%) and mental health (21%). Together, these accounted for 70% of all claims.

Justin Taurog, managing director of VitalityLife, commented "Our 2021 protection claims data clearly demonstrates the crucial role these products are playing in supporting our members - and their families - at the times when they need it most.

"Our product offering is designed with our core purpose, of enhancing and protecting our members' lives, at its heart. We see the difference this makes to people's lives in our Serious Illness Cover claims data, where members receive payments they wouldn't have received elsewhere, and then also go on to continue to have cover in place, should they need it again in the future."