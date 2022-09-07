Blue Zinc acquired by ClearCourse

Established in 2002, Blue Zinc provides a range of software services to the wellbeing and rehabilitation industry, incorporating insurance providers.

Its portfolio comprises TM3, a clinic management product, case management system Caseflow, and clinic management solution designed specifically for the talking therapies market, Click, launched earlier this year.

Blue Zinc will form part of ClearCourse's Business Services division and will expand the group's footprint in the healthcare space.

Following the completion of the deal, Blue Zinc co-founders and current joint managing directors, Kyle Lunn and Ronnie Johnston, will stay with the company to oversee Blue Zinc's strategic direction.

As part of ClearCourse, Blue Zinc will focus on expanding its base of clients into global markets, while building new healthcare products, according to the healthtech.

Commenting on the acquisition, Lunn said: "Over the last twenty years, we are proud of becoming a valued and well-established provider of innovation across health technology, especially at a time when the demand for healthcare services is increasing exponentially.

"With ClearCourse's support, we plan to scale and extend the services we provide to our existing clients, who play a vital role in the physical and mental wellbeing of patients worldwide, while bringing innovation to new areas of healthcare. This is an ambitious and thoroughly exciting prospect for our skilled team."