Early intervention cutting employee recovery times: Healix

Improvement of 80%

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Healix Health Services’ digital health benefit, Healix ConneX, recorded employee recovery time decreased by up to 80% through early intervention initiatives.

The service provides access to physical and psychological rehabilitation services for all Healix members and their staff and through usage has helped reduce waiting times for treatment by up to 60%, according to the provider.

The digital health app, which launched in April this year, was designed to bridge the employee gap between full and no healthcare provision.

The benefit helps with early preventative measures as once an employee has their diagnosis, members can act quickly to help self-manage their own recovery journey, according to Healix.

The app is run in partnerships with providers EQL and Mind Right. Through EQL, members can access its Phio digital support tool for musculoskeletal (MSK) issues.  

Mind Right psychological rehabilitation services provide members access to clinical professionals and are given the tools to better manage their healthcare journey. 

Ian Talbot, chief executive at Healix, said: "Working with EQL and Mind Right for Healix ConneX, we are ensuring that the physical and mental health services available as part of our digital pathway are as accessible as possible for employees, giving access to bespoke expert advice all in one place." 

"The statistics are already showing that early intervention is reducing recovery time, and helping people get back to work sooner as healthier, happier and more productive individuals." 

Pete Clark, managing director at Mind Right, added: "With healthcare support becoming increasingly digital, we share a common mission with Healix ConneX in the need to create positive results for all. We are excited to see the impact this partnership can have on the happiness, health, and productivity of countless employees."

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia

