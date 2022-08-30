Half of employees want salary boost for rising cost of living

80% of staff want help

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Half of employees want salary boost for rising cost of living

The majority of UK staff believe their employer should provide assistance with the cost of living crisis, according to research from Canada Life UK.

Research conducted among 2,000 UK adults found that four in five (80%) of respondents believe their employers should provide to support against the rising cost of living, primarily through an increase in salary (54%).

Other desired methods of support included an employer contribution towards household bills (23%), the introduction of a travel allowance to combat commute expense (23%), reducing the number of mandatory days in the office (18%) and the provision of one-off support payments (14%).

Around one quarter (27%) of respondents said that their employer had promised to provide support but had failed to do so.

Meanwhile, just under half (47%) of respondents didn't believe their employer don't realise the impact of cost of living on their staff and a similar percentage (48%) stated it was having a negative impact on their mental health.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented that employers will "benefit" from taking a flexible and open approach to the needs of their staff when considering the role they can provide in the "context of the workplace."

"Through uncertain times the benefits of workplace protection cannot be underestimated, and we urge employers to highlight the additional benefits and demonstrate the value it has for their employees," Crook said.

"We know that financial distress and mental health are intrinsically linked. Through workplace support services employees can access expert guidance on financial issues, including reducing outgoings, budgeting advice, as well as debt management support."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Sally Campbell: Addressing men's physical and mental health issues in the workplace

Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI

More on Individual Protection

IFoA issues alert to members over inflation peaks
Individual Protection

IFoA issues alert to members over inflation peaks

Alert calls on actuaries to take greater care

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 31 August 2022 • 1 min read
Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI
Individual Protection

Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI

Average of £12,283

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 26 August 2022 • 2 min read
Average UK household energy bill to hit £3,549 from October
Individual Protection

Average UK household energy bill to hit £3,549 from October

80% rise

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 26 August 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship

Now available for members to watch

COVER
clock 17 August 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman

“People need to know what fantastic services are available to them”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 August 2022 • 6 min read
Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?
Adviser / Broking

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

“If you aren't regularly reviewing knowledge, it doesn't really work.”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 10 August 2022 • 6 min read