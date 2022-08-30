Half of employees want salary boost for rising cost of living

Research conducted among 2,000 UK adults found that four in five (80%) of respondents believe their employers should provide to support against the rising cost of living, primarily through an increase in salary (54%).

Other desired methods of support included an employer contribution towards household bills (23%), the introduction of a travel allowance to combat commute expense (23%), reducing the number of mandatory days in the office (18%) and the provision of one-off support payments (14%).

Around one quarter (27%) of respondents said that their employer had promised to provide support but had failed to do so.

Meanwhile, just under half (47%) of respondents didn't believe their employer don't realise the impact of cost of living on their staff and a similar percentage (48%) stated it was having a negative impact on their mental health.

Dan Crook, protection sales director at Canada Life, commented that employers will "benefit" from taking a flexible and open approach to the needs of their staff when considering the role they can provide in the "context of the workplace."

"Through uncertain times the benefits of workplace protection cannot be underestimated, and we urge employers to highlight the additional benefits and demonstrate the value it has for their employees," Crook said.

"We know that financial distress and mental health are intrinsically linked. Through workplace support services employees can access expert guidance on financial issues, including reducing outgoings, budgeting advice, as well as debt management support."