Average UK household energy bill to hit £3,549 from October

This would be an 80% rise on the current price cap, which currently sits at £1,971. Overall, households will pay around £2,300 more on their annual energy bills than they did October 2021.

UK households have been faced with consistently rising energy costs since earlier this year when post pandemic supplies were put under further pressure by the outbreak of war in Ukraine.

Jonathan Brearley the CEO of Ofgem said that Russia's attack was one of the main causes to the new bills forecast.

In a statement, he urged the incoming prime minister to take urgent action to tackle the energy price issues and "the response will need to match the scale of the crisis we have before us.

"With the right support in place and with regulator, government, industry and consumers working together, we can find a way through this."

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said that this latest price in energy bills was "set to be a real-life nightmare before Christmas for consumers".

He added that "no one was immune from the stratospheric rise in energy bills" and advised investors to begin thinking ahead to the colder months of the year.

While saving what you can now on energy was ideal he recognised it was "easier said than done" and rathe then making widespread household cuts making smaller changes could be more manageable.

"However, many people have already cut energy use to the bare minimum and the elevated energy price cap rise is set to push more and more people into fuel poverty.

"If you are behind on your bills, contact your energy provider to ask for support. It is worth consulting a debt advice charity such as StepChange or Turn2Us and they will go through all of your options."