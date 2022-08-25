UnderwriteMe Protection Platform surpasses 1 million case milestone

Since 2018 launch

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
UnderwriteMe Protection Platform surpasses 1 million case milestone

The number of cases submitted through the UnderwriteMe Protection Platform has broken the one million mark.

Since its launch in 2018, the platform has processed over one million cases, with 762 adviser firms and more than 4,350 individual advisers are submitting through the insurtech's platform.

The platform provides advisers with a comparative view of multiple protection products from a range of providers, with pre-sale underwritten premiums and automated and instant underwriting decisions in 90% of cases.

UnderwriteMe chief executive, James Tait, lauded the milestone and said the platform allows advisers to have more effective conversations with clients by reducing process times.

"Mortgage advisers, in particular, have historically found the protection application process too laborious on top of all the usual mortgage paperwork. It sometimes puts them off talking about protection at all," he commented.

"The Protection Platform cuts process times and makes it easier for mortgage advisers to include protection in their recommendations."

Daniel Hobbs, managing director at New Leaf Distribution, added that using the platform meant advisers saved one-to-two hours on each case, while Vincent Connor, director of products at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said that offering estimated quotes increased the risk of clients turning away from taking cover.

"To me, that doesn't really fit with Consumer Duty. Being able to quote underwritten premiums up-front helps remove that risk," Connor said.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Insurance fraud valuations rise despite fall in volumes: ABI

Spotlight: Rheumatoid Arthritis

More on uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc
uncategorised

COVER parent company acquired by Arc

Backed by Eagle Tree Capital

COVER
clock 06 April 2022 • 1 min read
National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'
uncategorised

National insurance hike to fund social care faces accusations of 'intergenerational raid'

NICs could be raised 1 percentage point

Hannah Godfrey
clock 20 July 2021 • 2 min read
Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights
Regulation

Unions urge govt to reset approach to LGBT rights

Government recently scrapped LGBT Action Plan and disbanded advisory panel

Jon Yarker
clock 19 July 2021 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review August 2022: The COVER Mini Golf Championship

Now available for members to watch

COVER
clock 17 August 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman
Insurer

The Rising Stars of Protection: Michael Bearman

“People need to know what fantastic services are available to them”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 18 August 2022 • 6 min read
Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?
Adviser / Broking

Should mandatory qualifications be introduced for protection advisers?

“If you aren't regularly reviewing knowledge, it doesn't really work.”

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 10 August 2022 • 6 min read