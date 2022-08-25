UnderwriteMe Protection Platform surpasses 1 million case milestone

Since its launch in 2018, the platform has processed over one million cases, with 762 adviser firms and more than 4,350 individual advisers are submitting through the insurtech's platform.

The platform provides advisers with a comparative view of multiple protection products from a range of providers, with pre-sale underwritten premiums and automated and instant underwriting decisions in 90% of cases.

UnderwriteMe chief executive, James Tait, lauded the milestone and said the platform allows advisers to have more effective conversations with clients by reducing process times.

"Mortgage advisers, in particular, have historically found the protection application process too laborious on top of all the usual mortgage paperwork. It sometimes puts them off talking about protection at all," he commented.

"The Protection Platform cuts process times and makes it easier for mortgage advisers to include protection in their recommendations."

Daniel Hobbs, managing director at New Leaf Distribution, added that using the platform meant advisers saved one-to-two hours on each case, while Vincent Connor, director of products at The Right Mortgage & Protection Network, said that offering estimated quotes increased the risk of clients turning away from taking cover.

"To me, that doesn't really fit with Consumer Duty. Being able to quote underwritten premiums up-front helps remove that risk," Connor said.