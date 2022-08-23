FCA seeks experts to join new ESG advisory committee

Earlier this year, the FCA board decided to establish a new ESG advisory committee to help execute its ESG-related responsibilities, which includes meeting the government's expectation that regulator has regard for the UK's commitment to achieving a net zero economy by 2050 when considering how to advance and achieve its objectives and functions, it said.

The new committee's role will be to advise the board on the following:

How it executes oversight of ESG issues relevant to the FCA both as a regulator and our own operations

Relevant emerging ESG topics or issues

How the FCA should develop its ESG strategy, in keeping with the organisation's statutory objectives and regulatory principles

The regulator specified that the committee will be constituted by a small number of external experts who have in depth knowledge of ESG issues in the financial sector. These members will be appointed by the FCA board in a personal capacity and will need to abide by a conflict-of-interest policy, it said.

The FCA board will also select a chair of the committee and will provide secretariat support, according to the regulator.

Those currently employed by FCA-regulated firms are not expected to be appointable to the committee, it added. The committee will likely meet for the first time in Q4 2022, and quarterly from then onwards, the FCA said, meeting more frequently where necessary.

In November 2021, the FCA updated its ESG strategy setting out a plan to deliver on the target ESG-related outcomes included in its business plan 2021/22. It said it would deliver its strategy across five core themes, namely:

Transparency - promoting transparency on climate change and wider sustainability along the value chain.

Trust - building trust and integrity in ESG-labelled instruments, products and the supporting ecosystem.

Tools - working with others to enhance industry capabilities and support firms' management of climate-related and wider sustainability risks, opportunities and impacts.

Transition - supporting the role of finance in delivering a market-led transition to a more sustainable economy.

Team - developing strategies, organisational structures, resources and tools to support the integration of ESG into FCA activities.

Alongside its updated ESG strategy, the watchdog published a discussion paper on sustainability disclosure requirements which included information on rules for financial advisers which it would formalise in "due course".