UK inflation could peak above 18% in early 2023, bank predicts

A new forecast from the bank's chief economist, Benjamin Nabarro said with inflation still firmly in the spotlight, there will be "even more trouble ahead" for the UK at the start of 2023.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at investment platform interactive investor, said:

"We have been inundated with more and more inflationary figures so far this year, so to bring the latest outlook from Citigroup into context, this 18.6% figure at the start of next year would be higher than the peak in 1979 - when CPI (Consumer Price Index) hit 17.8% following the OPEC (Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) oil shock."

She added that Citigroup's forecast came at a time when price levels have already been surging - moving into double digits in the latest reading for July, ahead of analysts' expectations.

"The rise in gas and food prices look set to push price levels higher, as the Bank of England's interest rate increases, so far, seem to be doing little to offset supply side inflationary pressures imported from abroad."

Scholar highlighted that additionally, supply chain bottlenecks, the war in Ukraine, as well as Brexit, all contributed to the post-pandemic revival in inflation.

"Recession is almost an inevitability at this stage - with record low consumer confidence, the latest GDP figures pointing to a contraction, and now these fresh eyewatering inflation forecasts."

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said: "The bitter winter for personal finances is set to hit sub-zero by the end of January if the prediction of inflation just shy of 19% comes to fruition.

"Double digit inflation is a difficult pill to swallow for consumers as it is, but inflation soaring to 18.6% would be unimaginable for personal finances - particularly after the festive break, when household budgets are leaner post-Christmas.

"There are not enough tools in the personal finance box of tips to shield those living on a bare bone budget from rising prices. The benefits of shopping around for the cheapest deals is diluted when prices are rising across the board - however, is still very worthwhile.

He concluded: "The harsh reality is many more UK households could face financial breaking point without meaningful intervention."