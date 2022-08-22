Majority of UK working woman uncomfortable discussing menopause with bosses

A study among 355 women in either part- or full-time work found that 69% of respondents experiencing perimenopause or menopause stated their work has been impacted by the condition.

Around one quarter (23%) of women have taken time off from work due to health appointments and their symptoms, while more than one in five (22%) admitted to making mistakes or missing deadlines.

While two-thirds of women feel uncomfortable talking about how their menopause symptoms affect their work with their line managers, 27% of respondents said they were able to confide in their boss.

However, around one in ten (11%) said their working relationships with colleagues have been impacted by perimenopause or menopause symptoms.

Two thirds (65%) of women experienced low moods and mood swings, hot flushes - including excessive sweating and night sweats - while a similar level (62%) experienced difficulties sleeping.

Just under half of women with perimenopause or menopause stated they experience headaches and issues impacting memory or concentration; one in six respondents attributed this to missing out on workplace social events, or external meetings.

Adrian Matthews, head of employee benefits at MetLife UK, said that employers need to create and encouraging and supportive environment for female staff to avoid feelings of isolation, as the menopause "can't be left at the threshold."

"By regularly signposting support and reminding employees about their benefits and the specific menopause resources and policies in place, employers can ensure their staff are properly supported and will go some way to discourage feelings of awkwardness when bringing up female-sensitive conversations," he commented.

"Helping women feel heard, supported, and respected can help employers to maintain the hard-fought careers of women and see them through this chapter in their lives within the workplace."