Number of smaller advice firms continues to shrink, analysis finds

The research showed that the number of firms with more than 50 advisers rose 17% from 35 firms in 2020, as consolidation within the financial advice market continued to narrow the number of smaller firms.

In 2020, there were 4,581 firms with between one and five advisers, in 2021 this fell 4% to 4,396 firms.

Continuum said it had 57 financial advisers in 2021 and was approaching 60 advisers at the end of June 2022.

According to the FCA's RMAR data, there was a slight rise in the number of financial adviser posts across all firms despite the fall in the number of smaller firms. The number of posts rose to 36,674 (2020: 36,377).

Independent advice firms also accounted for a higher percentage of revenues earned from adviser charges across all firms than in 2020.

For all firms, those providing independent advice accounted for 63% of revenue earned from adviser charges (up from 61% in 2020), and those providing restricted advice for 37%.

Martin Brown, managing partner at Continuum, said: "The recent RMAR statistics from the FCA show that not only is advice market consolidation stepping up in pace, but that independent financial advice continues to be the way forward for advisers looking to provide the best service to their clients."

He added that the costs of running an advice business continued to rise and that the firm has seen a marked increase in the number of advisers approaching it over the past year looking to join its partnership to help them with both the financial and time constraints caused by the effects of increased regulation in recent years.

"As the number of smaller advice firms continues to shrink, there are many options for financial advisers looking for the right firm to partner with. At Continuum we are finalising our succession solution that we are excited to be able to reveal later this year. This will offer a home for life for advisers, clients, staff and future generations to come."

The Continuum succession programme - My Continuum Succession - is expected to be launched before the end of 2022, according to the firm.