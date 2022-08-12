Financial pressures top stress factor for UK employees

As the cost of living crisis continues to pile pressure upon UK consumers, research conducted among 2,800 employees found that 34% of respondents cited financial pressures as the primary cause for stress.

Published by workplace wellbeing platform, Champion Health, the report examined how the cost of living crisis is impacting on the wellbeing and mental health of UK employees.

Financial stress as the leading cause of stress was followed by relationships (32%) and parenting (27%) and linked with more severe symptoms of depression and anxiety.

Over half of those with clinical depression also experience financial stress. Just 24% of those without symptoms of depression experience financial stress.

Women are also more likely to be impacted by financial stress, with 33% female professionals affected.

It also found that younger employees are twice as likely to be affected by financial stress than older colleagues (35% of 25-34-year-olds vs 17% of 45-54-year-olds).

On average, those experiencing financial stress report feeling ‘fatigued', whereas those not experiencing financial stress are ‘energised'.

Champion Health chief executive, Harry Bliss, said that a "significant step-up investment" for employee and financial wellbeing is required as employees face pressures beyond the cost of living crisis.

"As the data shows, financial wellbeing, mental health and physical health are all intrinsically linked. I call on leaders to address these challenges holistically, through a personalised approach for each employee," Bliss commented.

"At its most extreme, those experiencing financial stress are more than twice as likely to experience thoughts of suicide or self-harm. This alone must galvanise businesses to act. Companies can help to turn this dangerous pattern now. It's not just a business challenge, this is a moral challenge too."