FCA 'disappointed' over product governance and fair value compliance failures

As a result, the regulator said it must now act to prevent "significant harm" being caused to customers through the withdrawal of products from distribution, due to distributors being unable to comply with the regulatory changes before the October 2022 deadline.

Distributors who qualify will be given a three-month extension until 1 January 2023 to comply with the new rules and, in the meantime, will be able to continue distributing existing non-investment insurance products.

The circumstance for an extension only applies to distributors who have identified the impact that the distribution arrangements have on the value of the product by 30 September 2022.

Manufacturers will not be eligible for an extension.

In a letter seen by COVER from the FCA to manufacturers and distributors in late July, the regulator said it considered the lack of initiative to comply with the changes as a "poor reflection" on firms' change management capability and leadership.

It also stated that going forward, the regulator expects to see more effective cooperation between manufacturers and distributors.

Mark Brewis, director, insurance at FCA, said in the correspondence: "Going forward, the FCA will take this matter into account in our wider supervision of insurance markets and will take firm action where we consider that firms have not appropriately considered the rules or the best interests of customers."

According to the FCA, distributors must have complied with any requests from the manufacturer for information specified in the changes and have demonstrate that they received the manufacturer's value assessment "too late" to be reasonably expected to meet its obligations by 30 September 2022.

The enhanced product governance rules for new products or adaptations to existing products came into effect on 1 October 2021. It required to have the appropriate systems and controls for product governance in place by this deadline.

Despite this, firms were given a one-year transitional period from the date the rules came into effect to apply product approval processes including fair value. For existing non-investment insurance products, distributors were given until 30 September 2022 to ensure these requirements were met.

The rules applied to manufacturers and distributors of all general insurance and pure protection products, except contracts of large risks or reinsurance contracts.

The rules, which were first announced in May 2021, were designed to improve competition, and ensure that insurance firms offered fair value products to consumers.

In August 2021, the FCA conducted a market survey to assess the readiness of firms to comply with the final rules. The rules required firms to establish whether it was a manufacturer or distributor of general insurance or pure protection products.

It also called on firms to assess the impact of the enhanced product governance rules and make sure they were taking the necessary steps to comply.

Following on from the August 2021 survey, the FCA conducted a multi-firm-review, starting with a survey of firms in February 2022. The purpose of this was to assess whether firms that manufacture insurance products were complying with rules and governance and oversight under PROD 4.2.

It also looked at whether these manufacturers were putting in place product approval processes that identified whether their products provided fair value to consumers.

However, since then the FCA has said it was disappointed that a significant number of manufacturers scheduled its value assessments for Q3 2022, and as a result would not meet the October deadline.