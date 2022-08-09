Man jailed for 12 months for multiple bogus medical claims

Benjamin Wilby, 34, submitted more than 100 fraudulent claims to several health insurance providers using different names between December 2018 and September 2019, according to the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED).

The series of claims caused one provider to look into four policies, which it believed to be linked to the same individual.

The claims had a similar pattern and were all located in the Yorkshire region, resulting in the provider uncovering 54 claims all linked to the policies.

Contact with the medical professionals listed on the claims to query the supposed treatments provided found that no such medical care had been administered and the provided receipts were forgeries.

The insurer referred the case to the IFED, who arrested Wilby in September 2019. During the search of a family member's property, the IFED found evidence indicating that Wilby had orchestrated 134 fraudulent claims with the insurer, in addition to evidence of fraudulent activity with two other insurers.

Wilby took "full responsibility" for the bogus claims during an interview with IFED officers, admitting that he previously had health insurance through a former employer and knew how to make a claim with the provider as a result.

Short on funds, Wilby took out four policies with the health insurer under different names with the purpose of committing fraud, using computers at his home and local library to create the fake medical receipts.

Detective Constable Surinder Ram, from the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department, commented: "Although each claim made by Wilby was relatively low in value, the large volume of bogus claims he submitted totalled a whopping £24,000.

"As well as this, he inflicted further loss on the three insurance companies he targeted due to the hours that went into their teams looking into these claims.

"The outcome of this case shows that fraud will not be tolerated at any level. IFED and the industry will continue to work together to ensure that fraudsters are stopped and brought to justice."