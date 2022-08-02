Employers still lack preventative care for staff: GRiD

Despite more employers offering health and wellbeing support to staff, nearly two in five (18%) still offer no support for prevention, according to the industry body for group risk, GRiD.

Research by the industry body found that out of all the support offered to employees, flexible working initiatives were the most popular option, offered by nearly one third (30%) of employers. This was followed by emotional support, such as counselling (25%) and occupational health (20%).

Meanwhile, 19% of employers said they offered mental health first aiders and 17% gave staff access to an employee assistance programme.

A further 16% offered initiatives to help staff manage stress, mental health and discounted gym, cycle, fitness.

In addition, 15% provided support for staff with caring responsibilities, lifestyle support, physiotherapy, and access to private medical insurance (PMI).

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said preventative care is now a big part of health and wellbeing support.

"There are a great many options available to employers, including within group risk benefits (employer-sponsored life assurance, income protection and critical illness benefits) and it is really good to see so many employers utilising this," she commnetd.

"It can be incredibly time-intensive and costly for employers to source and offer each area of support individually, and we would encourage employers to look at just how much support is available within other benefits. It's often a case of making the most of what you already have."

Moxham continued: "Employers generally now have a much better understanding of taking an all-encompassing approach to preventative care. And, indeed, of preventative care itself. It is far easier to support an employee to help prevent them from becoming unwell in the first place than having to help them get back on their feet after an illness."

