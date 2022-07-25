FCA lists 14 funeral plan providers that will not be authorized

Only FCA-authorized funeral plan providers, or their appointed representatives will be allowed to sell new funeral plans, said the regulator.

It warned consumers not to buy new plans from these 14 firms. "If you already have a plan with one of these firms, you should get in touch with them to find out what is happening to your plan. Your options might include receiving a refund, or your plan may be transferred to another provider," said the FCA.

The FCA added that certain firms which applied for authorisation before 1 March 2022 can continue to administer existing plans until 31 October 2022, giving these firms more time to wind down their business or find an authorised provider to take on their funeral plans.

Last month, the regulator published a list of 24 funeral plan providers it intends to authorise, which included the largest funeral plan providers and encompassed approximately 87% of existing customer plans.

All the providers in the market remain unregulated until 29 July, when the regulation comes into effect. Once in effect, funeral plan holders will be able to refer complaints about a firm to the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) and will be covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if their provider goes out of business.

If the issue happened before July 2022, funeral plan holders will still be able to refer it to the FOS, as long as the firm was registered with the Funeral Planning Authority at the time the issue occurred, it said.

The new rules include a ban on cold calling and commission paid to intermediaries, as well as full checks on the fitness to operate of those selling funeral plans, while setting new standards on advertising to ensure plans are sold fairly.

In addition, the new rules ensure guarantees that funeral plans will always deliver a funeral unless the customer dies within two years of taking out the plan, in which case a full refund will be offered and that customers will receive a full refund if they cancel a plan within 30 days of purchase, or pay only a reasonable charge later on.

Last year, the regulator announced its plan to better protect consumers within the funeral plans market after concerns were raised within the media and by consumer groups about the conduct and financial soundness of some pre-paid funeral plan providers.

At the start of June, the FCA published a warning against two funeral providers, Empathy (Empathy Funeral Plans UK Limited) and Unique (Fox Milton & Co Limited, trading as Unique Funeral Plans), advising consumers not to buy plans from the firms.