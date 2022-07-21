CII reveals 'refreshed' action plan in strategy update

The report, Shaping the Future Together - Next Steps, published on 21 July, responds to the feedback it received on its Shaping the Future Together consultation - launched between October and December 2021 - which gave members and other key stakeholders the opportunity to share their views on possible proposals for how the CII can work to raise public trust in the insurance and personal finance professions.

The report details the changes the CII intends to make in the next 12 months, namely -

• Pilot changes to the assessment method for the R06 Financial Planning Practice qualification.

• Pilot changes to the way qualifications are delivered, with a digital qualification format to be offered for international qualifications.

• Launch the Professional Map, an interactive tool that allows professionals and employers to self-assess knowledge and skills gaps and find ways to fill them.

• Engage with practitioner advisory groups to design qualification structures for the future evolution of the Professional Map.

Helen Phillips, chair of the CII, said: "We have listened, learned, and acted to deliver what our members told us they need to raise public trust in the power of the insurance and financial planning profession.

"Professionals are proud to achieve Chartered Insurance Institute qualifications and we have listened to feedback that we should not dilute the value our assessments have in highlighting a high level of technical ability.

"We will ensure we pilot changes to our qualifications and only introduce modern assessment methods and behavioural content following consultation with relevant stakeholders."

In terms of membership, the report said that the CII and Personal Finance Society (PFS) have committed to working together and that the professional body will implement the following changes:

• Engage with volunteer-led local institutes, membership societies and regional committees to share examples of good practice in the profession.

• Share examples of good practice with the regulator and policymakers with the aim of shaping future regulation and guidance for the profession.

• Place greater emphasis on adherence to professional standards when professionals apply for and renew their membership.

• Communicate to consumers the value of choosing a Chartered firm.

• Provide more information about how issues regarding member and firm misconduct can be resolved.

• Appoint a new leader of the PFS.

• Build on and implement the business plan for the PFS.

Last year, it became it became apparent that the CII was planning to deregister the PFS as a private entity, and the PFS board voted against the move. Since then, the PFS president Sarah Lord has said the organisation needs its own dedicated CEO and was pushing to retain the post.

In response to this report, Lord said: "The Personal Finance Society board recognises that the CII has listened to its members and is evolving its strategy to reflect the range of feedback received.

"A core focus of our PFS strategic plan, to be shared at our 2022 Annual General Meeting, is the development of the professional qualification framework delivered by the CII, so it is great to see that this sits high on the agenda for the CII too.

"It is clear our members want a continued focus on championing how the profession truly delivers holistic advice by putting clients, not products, at the heart of what we do.

"They also want to achieve greater appreciation from policymakers and other key stakeholders in the power of financial planning, recognising the role we play in building public confidence

"The PFS Board is focused on continuing to enable all members to enhance their skills, improve their services, continuously raise the bar of professionalism and will be working with our colleagues at the CII to achieve this."

Jonathan Clark, interim CEO of the CII will step down next month, according to the report, when Alan Vallance joins the professional body. Clark was appointed to the role at the start of this year, replacing Sian Fisher after her six-year tenure.

The report also stated that the next 12-months of work will provide a strong framework for the development of the CII's next five-year strategy, which will be published in early 2023.