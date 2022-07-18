Goddard Perry joins GRiD

Goddard Perry provides corporate consulting and administration services on workplace pensions and group employee benefits.

As part of its membership Goddard Perry will gain access to networking opportunities and updates from GRiD on industry and legislative changes, such as the upcoming Consumer Duty.

Mark Pattison, director, Goddard Perry said: "As our business goes through a transformation and rebrand, becoming members of GRiD gives us a good opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to best practice, compliance and quality services."

Paul White, chair of GRiD added that its membership is diverse and wide, from pensions specialists to third-party suppliers to the group risk industry, and "we're all the better for it."

"We offer Goddard Perry a warm welcome and look forward to working together."

So far this year, GRiD has added employee wellbeing and benefits specialist Vivup in June, employee benefits consultancy, Punter Southall Aspire in February and protection broker Drewberry in January.