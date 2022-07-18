Goddard Perry joins GRiD

Employee benefits provider

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Goddard Perry joins GRiD

Goddard Perry Employee Benefits (Goddard Perry) is the latest firm to join industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Goddard Perry provides corporate consulting and administration services on workplace pensions and group employee benefits.

As part of its membership Goddard Perry will gain access to networking opportunities and updates from GRiD on industry and legislative changes, such as the upcoming Consumer Duty.

Mark Pattison, director, Goddard Perry said: "As our business goes through a transformation and rebrand, becoming members of GRiD gives us a good opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to best practice, compliance and quality services."

Paul White, chair of GRiD added that its membership is diverse and wide, from pensions specialists to third-party suppliers to the group risk industry, and "we're all the better for it."

"We offer Goddard Perry a warm welcome and look forward to working together."

So far this year, GRiD has added employee wellbeing and benefits specialist Vivup in June, employee benefits consultancy, Punter Southall Aspire in February and protection broker Drewberry in January.

 

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Sesame Bankhall Group partners with Eligible.ai

The Rising Stars of Protection: Alfonso Vazquez

More on Employee Benefits

Goddard Perry joins GRiD
Group Protection

Goddard Perry joins GRiD

Employee benefits provider

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
RSA rolls out Domestic Abuse Policy
Group Protection

RSA rolls out Domestic Abuse Policy

On group protection policies

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 18 July 2022 • 1 min read
UK staff looking for mental health leave and therapy
Employee Benefits

UK staff looking for mental health leave and therapy

Research reveals

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 15 July 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!

Championing protection and health insurance for 25 years

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting
Individual Protection

Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting

Bluezone Insurance prepares to enter UK life market

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 5 min read
The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read