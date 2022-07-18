RSA rolls out Domestic Abuse Policy

As part of the policy, RSA will offer paid leave for employees who may need to take time off to deal with issues relating to domestic abuse.

The policy was designed to raise awareness in the workplace of domestic abuse, but also to increase the training and guidance resources available for employees and leaders.

The scheme follows the introduction of domestic abuse guidance issued by the insurer in 2021 and has been developed in conjunction with Employers Initiative on Domestic Abuse (EIDA), of which RSA is a member.

RSA said it has also released a Leaders Awareness Training and set up a network of Domestic Abuse Champions to help embed the policy within the workplace, with charity Women's Aid providing training to RSA's Domestic Abuse Champions.

Gemma Jackson, head of diversity and inclusion at RSA, explained that the new Domestic Abuse Policy "won't stand still" and will be adapted when required to ensure it always remains relevant and meets the needs of employees.

"By caring for victims, educating leaders on the issue of domestic abuse, and signposting support for perpetrators to recognise and seek help for their behaviour. We hope this policy will have a positive impact on the collective lives of our workforce," Jackson commented.