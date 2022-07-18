LV= interim CEO to step down

The process to appoint a new, permanent, CEO underway, and Hartigan will remain in his interim role till his successor is found, according to LV=.

Under his leadership, the mutual insurer had "strategically refocused away from mass market offerings" to focus on income and critical illness protection; low volatility investment solutions to support people up to and into their retirement; and bringing equity release as "a central pillar" of later life financial planning, according to Simon Moore, LV= chair, who will be leading the new CEO search process.

Moore said: "Mark was engaged on an interim basis to perform two discrete business tasks. The first, and most important, was to improve the underlying commercial performance and fundamentals of the business.

"The second was to carry out a full strategic review as instructed by the board - which ultimately led to the proposed transaction with Bain Capital.

"That transaction did not proceed, with members sending a clear message that mutuality remains important to them."

The £530m deal to sell LV= to private equity firm Bain Capital failed after too few members voted in favour of it at the Special General Meeting at the end of 2021.

The takeover bid was first announced in late 2020, when LV= said it would present the most positive outcome for all members including £111m in one-off member payments and a £101m increase in future with-profit policy payout enhancements for LV= with-profit policyholders.

Moore added: "Mark has led a successful turnaround of the business, in our recent 2021 financial results we announced that we outperformed both in terms of our new business volumes and that there has been significant growth in sales and trading profit.

"He has built a strong executive team with a culture that places members at the core of the brand. Under his leadership the company is now trading profitably and has won significant market share.

"With LV= now looking forward to the future with confidence, the board and Mark have agreed that the time is right to appoint a permanent chief executive to build on this platform and further develop a sustainable mutual future for LV=."

Hartigan said: "LV= is an outstanding company with a prosperous and dynamic strategy and outstanding employees who serve this mutual's membership with passion and professionalism. Thanks to the progress of our plan to transform the business, and despite challenging trading conditions, it is now well capitalised and clear in its future plans. With a strong leadership team in place and a clear plan for the future it is the appropriate time for me to step aside as interim chief executive."

In February this year, Royal London said it was in "exploratory" talks with LV= about a merger after submitting a second proposal at the end of 2021. At the time, LV= also revealed a number of changes to its board as chair Alan Cook stepped down from his position, and was replaced by Seamus Creedon on 1 April as interim chair.

David Barral also stepped down from the board on 7 March after a six-year term, while Alison Hutchinson and Luke Savage stepped away as non-executive directors from the board at the end of March.