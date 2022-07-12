PFS reinstates chief executive role

'New candidate in place before end of summer'

clock • 1 min read
The board of the Personal Finance Society (PFS) has revealed that it will recruit an interim CEO, ahead of the appointment of a full-time CEO in 2023.

The professional body said the role will be exclusively focused on supporting members' interests during the remainder of 2022. The interim CEO will provide executive leadership as the PFS aims to build out its working practices to better meet members' interests, it added.

The decision to start the recruitment process came one year after the CII's former CEO Sian Fisher dissolved the role of CEO at the PFS. It followed the exit of long-time chief executive Keith Richards after eight years in the job.

The PFS board highlighted that while the general insurance and personal finance sectors have evolved in differing directions, future approaches together that will ultimately serve the needs of both organisations' members still need to be investigated.

It said the interim CEO, the volunteer board and employees at the CII, would work constructively together until the end of 2022. The recruitment of the interim CEO will be undertaken using a professional consultancy after a service tender and the chosen candidate will be in place before the end of summer 2022.

PFS president Sarah Lord (pictured) said: "Over the last year the PFS has worked with the CII to establish the most effective way to manage the organisation. It has become clear that the best way to represent and advocate the PFS members' interests and preserve and protect its assets and deliver tailored member support is through the appointment of a full-time executive CEO role."

She added that the PFS' members provided feedback supporting the need for a dedicated executive championing their interests within the CII's Shaping the Future Together' consultation in 2021.

"The CII executive is supportive too. This is why we are commencing an executive search process immediately and will appoint an Interim CEO in the first instance while we seek a permanent appointment".

