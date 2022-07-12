Employee outcomes improve through wellbeing support: GRiD

The survey of over 500 HR decision makers showed the impact of offering health and wellbeing support to employee's throughs benefits packages, including group protection.

GRiD found that 43% of employers saw an increase in employee loyalty and engagement throughout the workforce because of additional support measures.

A further 42% of respondents said offering health and wellbeing support can help mitigate absenteeism, while 37% stated it helps employees fulfil business objectives more efficiently.

Meanwhile, 36% of employers noted that by supporting employee's health and wellbeing needs, employees are more "fit, healthy, and engaged" with their work which can lead to better financial outcomes.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "It's great to see so many employers measuring the impact of the support they offer, and seeing such positive tangible results."

"We hope the findings of the research will help employers to make a business case for health and wellbeing support, and we would like to see more companies measuring the impact of their benefits provision. These results show the impact is likely to be impressive."