Employee outcomes improve through wellbeing support: GRiD

Wellbeing support helps mitigate absenteeism

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Employee outcomes improve through wellbeing support: GRiD

Providing health and wellbeing support can positively impact employee outcomes at work, according to industry body Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The survey of over 500 HR decision makers showed the impact of offering health and wellbeing support to employee's throughs benefits packages, including group protection.

GRiD found that 43% of employers saw an increase in employee loyalty and engagement throughout the workforce because of additional support measures.

A further 42% of respondents said offering health and wellbeing support can help mitigate absenteeism, while 37% stated it helps employees fulfil business objectives more efficiently.

Meanwhile, 36% of employers noted that by supporting employee's health and wellbeing needs, employees are more "fit, healthy, and engaged" with their work which can lead to better financial outcomes.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, said: "It's great to see so many employers measuring the impact of the support they offer, and seeing such positive tangible results."

"We hope the findings of the research will help employers to make a business case for health and wellbeing support, and we would like to see more companies measuring the impact of their benefits provision. These results show the impact is likely to be impressive."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Financial wellbeing concerns rise amid cost-of-living crisis

Legal & General launches Virtual Clinic

More on Individual Protection

Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting
Individual Protection

Adopting a first principles approach to life insurance underwriting

Bluezone Insurance prepares to enter UK life market

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 5 min read
Financial wellbeing concerns rise amid cost-of-living crisis
Individual Protection

Financial wellbeing concerns rise amid cost-of-living crisis

MetLife UK finds

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 July 2022 • 1 min read
Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million
Individual Protection

Self-reported Long Covid symptoms steady at 2 million

In early June

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 July 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read