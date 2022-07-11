Legal & General launches Virtual Clinic

For group protection customers

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Legal & General launches Virtual Clinic

Legal and General has launched Virtual Clinic for its group protection customers, offering access to remote GP consultations, mental health support and family-oriented services.

The provider stated that Virtual Clinic aims to house all employee health support under one roof, such as 24/7 access to GPs, mental wellbeing support and counselling, services for family members and child mental health consultations, as part of Legal & General's wellbeing support framework.

The service will be available to all existing and new group income protection clients and is provided on a modular basis.

The virtual GP service, provided by Teladoc Health, offers 30-minute client consultations, private prescription service and specialist referrals which can be accessed by employees via the app, web portal or phone.

Earlier this year, the provider partnered with Health and Care Innovations (HCI) to offer individuals access to its long-term condition management app CONNECTPlus.

A version of the app has since been redeveloped to help employees living with the long-term impacts of diseases such as cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Type 2 Diabetes, Stroke, Post Covid and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The app offers clinically assured information, pain and symptom trackers and medication management, as well as support for Line Managers and HR to better understand an employee's situation.

James Walker, head of product and proposition at Legal and General Group Protection, said: "The Virtual Clinic builds on our existing wellbeing services to provide a comprehensive, personalised and digital framework to help employers support and empower their employees; whether they face short- or long- term conditions, and whether they need physical, psychological or social support - or a combination of these."

"It's a framework that supports the now well-evidenced, and increasingly popular, view that good work is good for health. And it's a framework that has flexibility according to client needs built in avoiding duplication of services for some; ensuring equity of support for others."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employee outcomes improve through wellbeing support: GRiD

Financial wellbeing concerns rise amid cost-of-living crisis

More on Technology

Broker Eunisure enters liquidation
Adviser / Broking

Broker Eunisure enters liquidation

Business to be dissolved

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 1 min read
COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!
Adviser / Broking

COVER Excellence Awards 2022: Now open for submissions!

Championing protection and health insurance for 25 years

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 July 2022 • 2 min read
YuLife raises £95m in Series C funding
Group Protection

YuLife raises £95m in Series C funding

Takes total capital raised to £172m

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 07 July 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review June 2022: Pride, Sandy's Story, Consumer Duty and IP for Gen Z

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 23 June 2022 • 1 min read
Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?
Technology

Protection & Technology: Where do we go from here?

"The potential for this technology to revolutionise our industry is huge"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 27 June 2022 • 6 min read
Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia
Underwriting

Spotlight: Alzheimer's disease & dementia

"The underwriting of Alzheimer's disease is relatively straightforward"

John Downes
clock 24 June 2022 • 5 min read