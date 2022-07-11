Legal & General launches Virtual Clinic

The provider stated that Virtual Clinic aims to house all employee health support under one roof, such as 24/7 access to GPs, mental wellbeing support and counselling, services for family members and child mental health consultations, as part of Legal & General's wellbeing support framework.

The service will be available to all existing and new group income protection clients and is provided on a modular basis.

The virtual GP service, provided by Teladoc Health, offers 30-minute client consultations, private prescription service and specialist referrals which can be accessed by employees via the app, web portal or phone.

Earlier this year, the provider partnered with Health and Care Innovations (HCI) to offer individuals access to its long-term condition management app CONNECTPlus.

A version of the app has since been redeveloped to help employees living with the long-term impacts of diseases such as cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Type 2 Diabetes, Stroke, Post Covid and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The app offers clinically assured information, pain and symptom trackers and medication management, as well as support for Line Managers and HR to better understand an employee's situation.

James Walker, head of product and proposition at Legal and General Group Protection, said: "The Virtual Clinic builds on our existing wellbeing services to provide a comprehensive, personalised and digital framework to help employers support and empower their employees; whether they face short- or long- term conditions, and whether they need physical, psychological or social support - or a combination of these."

"It's a framework that supports the now well-evidenced, and increasingly popular, view that good work is good for health. And it's a framework that has flexibility according to client needs built in avoiding duplication of services for some; ensuring equity of support for others."