Krysalis partners with Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity

Support for group members

John Brazier
1 min read
Neurological occupational therapy provider, Krysalis, has partnered with the Group for Autism, Insurance and Neurodiversity (GAIN).

The provider with work with the insurance industry champion group to develop "positive neuro-inclusive work environments" for GAIN member firms.

Launched in September last year, GAIN is an industry-wide initiative that aims to create opportunities for autistic and neurodivergent people to engage in rewarding work, by helping business leaders to recognise the benefits of building a diverse workforce to meet the growing need for talent.

The partnership with Krysalis is aimed at creating "meaningful change" for neurodiverse individuals aiming to, or already working within, the insurance, investment, and related financial services sectors. 

Jo Throp, clinical director at Krysalis, commented: "Our combined commitment to neurodiversity will, I believe, make a positive difference for all. Krysalis has a significant contribution to make in this area, and we are thrilled that GAIN has recognised this.

"As specialist neurological occupational therapists, we understand human function like no other profession. Our specialist expertise helps to unpick the complexity of a neurodiverse diagnosis. We understand how the environment can create barriers and impact an individual's abilities and wellbeing.

"Advice, assessment, therapeutic intervention, and education services from clinicians promote understanding and foster relationships that cultivate confident employees and enlightened employers."

Stuart Pollard, partners lead from GAIN, added: "GAIN is excited to form a meaningful, authentic partnership with Krysalis. Our shared objective of making the insurance, investment and related services sectors more neuro-inclusive will benefit individuals and employers."

