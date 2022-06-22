Aviva to make £81 million PMI rebate

John Brazier
Aviva has announced it is to pay back £81 million to private health insurance policyholders as part of its pledge on delayed treatments and procedures due to Covid-19.

The provider previously extended this pledge to the end of 2022 and increased payment levels by 20% in October last year.

First announced in May 2020, Aviva pledged to promise to return any difference to policyholders should PMI claims be lower than planned over the duration of the pandemic due to the restricted availability of private medical treatment.

Now Aviva confirmed that it will refund a total of £81m to PMI policyholders relating to its estimate of the difference between expected claims costs and actual claims costs for the period of claims monitored - from 1 March 2020 to 31 December 2022.

However, the provider stated that these payments will not be subjected to the 20% increase announced last October as "payments are now being made within the original Pledge timeframe, rather than being delayed until 2023."

It also stated that the claims catch-up had been "slower than expected" and "combined with the current pressures on UK household finances, Aviva has concluded that a payment earlier in 2022 delivers the best outcome for customers."

Aviva confirmed that if further payments are required next year as part of the pledge, these will include the 20% payment increase.

