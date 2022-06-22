Half of line managers without cancer support training: Unum

According to research conducted by the provider in May, 11% of respondents said they needed to find training methods themselves on how to support employees living and working with cancer.

Furthermore, two-thirds (60%) of managers also stated that they "have or would" struggle to talk to employees about their cancer diagnosis and treatment, further highlighting the need for training.

The top areas managers said they needed support on included supporting employee wellbein,; ensuring good communication with employees with cancer and understanding what the business' legal responsibilities were towards the employee.

The research also revealed some of the challenges managers face when trying to support employees with cancer. This included understanding and supporting the mental health implications associated with cancer, having limited knowledge about cancer and its treatment or impact, as well as working out resources and services to signpost the employee to for support.

Glenn Thompson, chief distribution officer at Unum UK, explained that there's a "direct link" between 70% of employees who said they could have returned to work sooner after cancer with greater support from their employer and "the lack of return-to-work support such as access to cancer specialists, mental health and rehabilitation professionals."

"Life Insurance should therefore move towards providing support for those living with cancer — not just to the loved ones of people dying from it. That's why, with Cancer Assist, Unum puts the life into Life Insurance," Thompson commented.