Instanda secures £37 million in funding round

Insurtech Instanda has raised $45 million (£37m) in its latest funding round to continue global growth and extend its no-code platform.
Led by European Growth Equity investment firm, along with participation of existing investor Dale Ventures, the funding will allow Instanda to enter into the next stage of its growth strategy. The funds will be used to grow the company's geographical presence in Europe, US, Japan and the UAE, as well as augment platform capabilities, including developing its existing ecosystem into a "future-proofed marketplace." The insurtech previously raised $19.5m (£16m) at the start of 2020 and has...
To continue reading this article...
Join Cover
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around Covid-19, regulation, diversity and mental health.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.