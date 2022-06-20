Instanda secures £37 million in funding round

Led by European Growth Equity investment firm, along with participation of existing investor Dale Ventures, the funding will allow Instanda to enter into the next stage of its growth strategy. The funds will be used to grow the company's geographical presence in Europe, US, Japan and the UAE, as well as augment platform capabilities, including developing its existing ecosystem into a "future-proofed marketplace." The insurtech previously raised $19.5m (£16m) at the start of 2020 and has...