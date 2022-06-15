Aviva adds neurodiversity pathway support for GIP customers

Through access to the pathway, neurodivergent employees can be signposted to Aviva's partner Lexxic which specialises in supporting neurodivergent employees within the workplace.

Lexxic also provides coaching and training for employees and colleagues, while its network offers access to chartered and occupational psychologists who can support employees through measures such as screen assessments.

Neurodiverse conditions include Dyslexia, DCD (Dyspraxia), Dyscalculia, Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Cognitive Functioning Difficulties.

The neurodiversity pathway is the latest step by Aviva to support condition-specific pathways for GIP clients. Other support covers in recent years includes mental health, musculoskeletal, cancer and Covid-19 pathways.

Fran Bruce, managing director for protection at Aviva, said: "Aviva's neurodiversity pathway aims to not only support and empower neurodiverse individuals who may be struggling at work, but will also help employers and line managers to draw on the strengths within their neurodiverse staff and see them flourish in the workplace."

Kate Goodanew, head of partnerships at Lexxic, added that creating a workplace where employees are "understood and empowered by their talent is not just an act of kindness."

"It is also a beneficial, long-term business strategy that will improve many aspects of your business and the overall wellbeing of your employees," she concluded.