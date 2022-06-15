Aviva adds neurodiversity pathway support for GIP customers

Signposted support available via Lexxic

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Aviva adds neurodiversity pathway support for GIP customers

Aviva has added a neurodiversity pathway for group income protection (GIP) customers in a bid to provide support to employees with neurodiverse conditions.

Through access to the pathway, neurodivergent employees can be signposted to Aviva's partner Lexxic which specialises in supporting neurodivergent employees within the workplace.

Lexxic also provides coaching and training for employees and colleagues, while its network offers access to chartered and occupational psychologists who can support employees through measures such as screen assessments.

Neurodiverse conditions include Dyslexia, DCD (Dyspraxia), Dyscalculia, Autism, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Cognitive Functioning Difficulties.

The neurodiversity pathway is the latest step by Aviva to support condition-specific pathways for GIP clients. Other support covers in recent years includes mental health, musculoskeletal, cancer and Covid-19 pathways.

Fran Bruce, managing director for protection at Aviva, said: "Aviva's neurodiversity pathway aims to not only support and empower neurodiverse individuals who may be struggling at work, but will also help employers and line managers to draw on the strengths within their neurodiverse staff and see them flourish in the workplace."

Kate Goodanew, head of partnerships at Lexxic, added that creating a workplace where employees are "understood and empowered by their talent is not just an act of kindness."

"It is also a beneficial, long-term business strategy that will improve many aspects of your business and the overall wellbeing of your employees," she concluded.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Michel Blanc to retire as SCOR reinsurance chief executive

Lloyds Banking Group to acquire Cavendish Online

More on Long Term Care

'Industry Experts' suggest Long Term Care Insurance is unworkable
Long Term Care

'Industry Experts' suggest Long Term Care Insurance is unworkable

"What we need is a policy that is simple and that customers can understand"

Tony Müdd
clock 05 April 2022 • 6 min read
Operational Guidance Lifetime Cap on Care Costs - Or Smoke and Mirrors?
Long Term Care

Operational Guidance Lifetime Cap on Care Costs - Or Smoke and Mirrors?

"Why not implement the Cap now rather than wait until October 2023?"

Tony Müdd
clock 28 March 2022 • 5 min read
Public confusion rife on social care reform and spending cap
Long Term Care

Public confusion rife on social care reform and spending cap

"Completely the wrong end of the stick"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 16 March 2022 • 2 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Phil Jeynes: Women in Protection remains a necessary event - here's why
Adviser / Broking

Phil Jeynes: Women in Protection remains a necessary event - here's why

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, shows why events such as the Women in Protection Network Conference are important to the industry by busting the myths that still surround them.

Phil Jeynes
clock 10 June 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown

“We're all responsible for changing the narrative of the industry”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 June 2022 • 6 min read