Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal

Based on similar portals in use within the banking and retail sectors, the digital pathway aims to provide users with a single access point for all healthcare, triage, rehabilitation and services management.

The pathway sits on Blue Zinc's case-management system, Caseflow, and includes all insurance or policy information related to the user, allowing for access to rehabilitation and wellbeing assistance with clinicians such as physiotherapists and counsellors.

The software provider stated that the portal allows users to manage their journey from injury to appointment online, and reduces case management, including questions that signpost users to the most relevant treatment or clinic.

Blue Zinc co-chief executive, Kyle Lunn, said: "The question for us has always been: ‘How is it possible to do your shopping online, your banking online, book your holiday online or even pay your taxes online, and yet you cannot organise for a physio appointment online?'

"The client portal is a breakthrough for both patients and for all the companies involved in the care pathway, making it more convenient and easier to manage the healthcare and rehabilitation journey.

"This pathway has been available across so many sectors for so long that people now expect the same ease-of-use and access on their own terms in all aspects of their lives. We're delighted to be part of a trend of giving people the time and freedom to organise their treatment and rehabilitation as and when they need it."

Last month, Blue Zinc announced a new support platform for mental health therapists and practises for network referrals, clinical record keeping, online booking and payment collection.