Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal

Incorporating insurance cover

John Brazier
clock • 1 min read
Blue Zinc launches digital healthcare portal

Healthtech specialist Blue Zinc has launched a new digital healthcare and rehabilitation portal for consumers to manager and navigate their health and insurance options.

Based on similar portals in use within the banking and retail sectors, the digital pathway aims to provide users with a single access point for all healthcare, triage, rehabilitation and services management.

The pathway sits on Blue Zinc's case-management system, Caseflow, and includes all insurance or policy information related to the user, allowing for access to rehabilitation and wellbeing assistance with clinicians such as physiotherapists and counsellors.

The software provider stated that the portal allows users to manage their journey from injury to appointment online, and reduces case management, including questions that signpost users to the most relevant treatment or clinic.

Blue Zinc co-chief executive, Kyle Lunn, said: "The question for us has always been: ‘How is it possible to do your shopping online, your banking online, book your holiday online or even pay your taxes online, and yet you cannot organise for a physio appointment online?'

"The client portal is a breakthrough for both patients and for all the companies involved in the care pathway, making it more convenient and easier to manage the healthcare and rehabilitation journey.

"This pathway has been available across so many sectors for so long that people now expect the same ease-of-use and access on their own terms in all aspects of their lives. We're delighted to be part of a trend of giving people the time and freedom to organise their treatment and rehabilitation as and when they need it."

Last month, Blue Zinc announced a new support platform for mental health therapists and practises for network referrals, clinical record keeping, online booking and payment collection.

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Legal & General pays £335 million in Group claims in 2021

British Friendly adds level guaranteed premiums to IP cover

More on Business

Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality
Business

Business owners without protection at risk: Vitality

According to new research

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 17 May 2022 • 1 min read
HM Treasury/Flickr
Individual Protection

Spring Statement 2022: Chancellor rejects calls to delay National Insurance increase

NI thresholds raised by £3,000

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 March 2022 • 2 min read
Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection
Business

Zurich adds online trusts for Business Protection

Part of digital-first approach

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 07 March 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Phil Jeynes: Women in Protection remains a necessary event - here's why
Adviser / Broking

Phil Jeynes: Women in Protection remains a necessary event - here's why

Phil Jeynes, director of corporate strategy at Reassured, shows why events such as the Women in Protection Network Conference are important to the industry by busting the myths that still surround them.

Phil Jeynes
clock 10 June 2022 • 5 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Nina Brown

“We're all responsible for changing the narrative of the industry”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 08 June 2022 • 6 min read