Legal & General pays £335 million in Group claims in 2021

The provider detailed payments of £252.2m for group life assurance claims last year, an increase of £9.5m on the year prior, while pay outs on group income protection claims fell by £2.4m to a total of £70.5m in 2021.

L&G noted that the total pay outs for group IP in 2021 were still above those paid out pre-pandemic (£66.4m in 2019).

However, pay outs on group critical illness claims rose by almost double last year, growing from £7.2m in 2020 to £13.2m in 2021.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director for Legal & General Group Protection, commented: "These results evidence another strong year for Legal & General in the UK Group Risk market. This comes in spite of ongoing treatment delays in the NHS and private health sector due to the stretch caused by the pandemic, impacting Group Critical Illness and Group Income Protection claimants.

"The knock-on private sector impact was keenly felt for musculoskeletal conditions and cancer in particular, due to the nature of treatment provision. That said, cancer still represents, by far and away, the top condition claimed for as part of our Critical Illness Cover."

Legal & General also detailed that around 880 UK employees were able to return to work prior to the payment of any benefit from the group income protection, due to its vocational rehabilitation and early intervention services.

This represented 20% of the total number of UK adults (4,395 people) that were able to go back to work during the deferred period last year because of an active early intervention funded by an insurer, according to figures from Group Risk Development (GRiD).

Last year, the provider set up 2,569 sessions for claimants suffering from physical and mental health conditions with its physiotherapy and psychological healthcare partners, up on 2,449 in 2020.

More than nine in 10 employees with GIP mental health claims and more than eight in 10 musculoskeletal claimants were able to return to work within the deferred period, and the same ratios apply within the first year or absence.