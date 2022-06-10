iPipeline rolls out enhanced Product Features Report Service

Insurance technology provider iPipeline has released the latest update to its Product Features Report Service.

The enhancement allows advisers to compare both core product features and added value benefits across multiple plans, for multiple clients, whereas they were previously limited to single benefit comparisons.

The update is designed to allow advisers to review quotes and product quality more efficiently regardless of product combination or complexity.

Paul yates, product strategy director at iPipeline commented that the tool provides "real value" to the adviser recommendation process through increased productivity.

"Over the last two years, we have seen the importance of added value service go through the roof, both for the adviser and consumers. The benefits are a key part of the advice and sales process by advisers," Yates said.

"A simple click of ‘Get Report' produces a single focused report to help drive advice based on quality, in addition to price."

