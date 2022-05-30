Employers urged to offer tailored cancer support through group policies

Ahead of Cancer Survivors' Day on 5 June, RedArc has called on employers to ensure their group protection policies are up to date to meet the needs of individuals.

The need for further support comes after GRiD, the industry body for group risk, found that cancer was the main reason for staff claiming across all group risk benefits.

In a bid to better support employees, the industry body stated that employers should ensure they are signposting all available support that is embedded in group risk benefits to employees, such as access to Employee Assistance Programs (EAP) and a second medical opinion service.

Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD, explained that cancer is the most "prevalent cause" of claims on employer-sponsored financial protection benefits but the advantages of these policies "go beyond being simply a financial lifeline for staff and their families at the point of cancer diagnosis or death."

"No two roads from diagnosis through to being back in the workplace will be the same, so employees and employers should lean on all the resources and support that they have available to them which are provided at no extra cost within group risk policies."

Meanwhile, Christine Husbands, managing director for RedArc said that the first step in supporting staff who are receiving treatment for, or recovering from, cancer is a recognition that "no two cancer experiences are identical."

She remarked that offering flexibility to employees is of great value, "not just in terms of their hours and days at work, their location of work, and the type of work but other factors may be important such as easy access to toilet facilities and a suitable rest area."

Prevention

Many cancers are preventable, explained Debra Clark, head of specialist consulting at Towergate Health & Protection. She said that employers can assist with both factors by engaging employees with lifestyle, exercise, nutrition support and specific support, such as smoking cessation programmes.



Clark highlighted the importance of medical screening, which she said, "saves lives." Many cancers have high survival rates such as Melanoma, prostate, testicular, thyroid, follicular, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and breast cancer and can be prevented if caught early.

"Screening is a simple, cost-effective option that is easily implemented by employers and can be literally lifesaving," she said.



Group private medical insurance (PMI) offers a range of cancer support to employee such as access to diagnosis and treatment, medicines and additional support which may not be available on the NHS.

Certain types of group PMI also offer post-cancer care for employees returning to work though health and wellbeing benefits, access to mental health support, therapy, physio, and rehab. Clark expressed that for some employees, this will be an important step in their recovery, and one for which "may need much support."

She concluded: "Cancer care is included within a lot of employee benefits products but often the employers themselves are not aware of the full extent of the cover they may have arranged for their employees. Yet it's vital that they're aware: better understanding of the support available can lead to better health outcomes for employees."

"Survival rates for cancer can be high if the right steps are taken. Employers are in a position to make a real difference but only if they understand the support available and help employees utilise that support before, during, and after cancer."