Bupa UK reforms group protection dental insurance

From 1 September this year, new and existing customers will be able to access oral cancer care from the start of the policy, be covered for hospital dental treatment and receive unlimited oral cancer treatment when using a fee-assured consultant in a partnership facility.

The changes made by Bupa UK are in response to recent feedback in the Bupa Wellbeing Index, which found that one in four (25%) adults thought their dental health declined during the pandemic due to missed appointments and backlog delays.

Richard Norris, director of specialist products at Bupa UK, commented: "The enhancements we're making to our dental insurance products will help employees stay on top of their oral health and crucially, prevent bigger problems from emerging further down the line."

He explained that the pandemic has brought about "unprecedented challenges" for businesses and new expectations from employees.

"Last year at Bupa UK we saw record growth in our dental insurance customer numbers as businesses look to strengthen their health and wellbeing initiatives, which should help retain and attract the best people," he added.