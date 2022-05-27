Bupa UK reforms group protection dental insurance

Effective 1 September

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Bupa UK reforms group protection dental insurance

Bupa UK has reformed its dental insurance product offerings for businesses with group protection policies.

From 1 September this year, new and existing customers will be able to access oral cancer care from the start of the policy, be covered for hospital dental treatment and receive unlimited oral cancer treatment when using a fee-assured consultant in a partnership facility.

The changes made by Bupa UK are in response to recent feedback in the Bupa Wellbeing Index, which found that one in four (25%) adults thought their dental health declined during the pandemic due to missed appointments and backlog delays.

Richard Norris, director of specialist products at Bupa UK, commented: "The enhancements we're making to our dental insurance products will help employees stay on top of their oral health and crucially, prevent bigger problems from emerging further down the line."

He explained that the pandemic has brought about "unprecedented challenges" for businesses and new expectations from employees.

"Last year at Bupa UK we saw record growth in our dental insurance customer numbers as businesses look to strengthen their health and wellbeing initiatives, which should help retain and attract the best people," he added.

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

iPipeline expands features on SSG Digital platform

Breast cancer most common cancer claim for women in 2021: Vitality

More on Employee Benefits

Debbie Kennedy: Seize control of the controllables
Adviser / Broking

Debbie Kennedy: Seize control of the controllables

"In a climate where we feel powerless, protection is power people can deploy."

Debbie Kennedy
clock 25 May 2022 • 3 min read
The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform
Group Protection

Legal & General partners on group protection wellbeing platform

With Fruitful Insights

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty
Adviser / Broking

The COVER Review May 2022: Women in Protection, Cost of Living & Consumer Duty

Now available for members to watch

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 24 May 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Karla Edwards

“I don't want to be the biggest insurance firm; I want to be the best”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 May 2022 • 7 min read
Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences
Regulation

Tony Müdd: The law of unintended consequences

"You cannot argue that the introduction of Consumer Duty isn’t the right direction of travel."

Tony Müdd
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read