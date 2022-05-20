FCA hastens process to cancel or vary regulated firm's permissions

While the FCA has always been able to cancel or vary a firm's permissions to carry out FCA-regulated activities if it has not used them, it had to wait 12 months to do so in some situations, it said. The new expedited process enables the watchdog to cancel or vary permissions without the firm application or consent.

Under the new process, the FCA will provide a firm with two warnings if it believes it is not using its regulatory permission. If the firm fails to take the appropriate action, the watchdog will then be able to cancel or change the permission 28 days after the first warning.

The new powers were instituted in a bid to strengthen consumer protection, reducing the risk of consumers misunderstanding or being misled about their exposure to financial risk and how much consumer protection they have.

The FCA will also promptly update the Financial Services Register to reflect the changes to a firm's permissions, presenting a clearer picture of the permissions firms hold.

The FCA added that a firm's failure to pay its regulatory fees, submit returns or complete annual declarations, may be viewed as indicators of a lack of regulated activity possibly leading to its permission being removed through this new power.

Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "Businesses with permissions they don't need or use, risk misleading consumers. These new powers will enable us to take quicker action to cancel permissions that are not used or needed.

"Firms should regularly review their permissions, ensure they are correct, and they are acting in accordance with them. If they are not needed or used, they should seek to cancel them."

The new power complements the FCA's ‘use it or lose it' exercise with firms, which reminds them of their obligation to review regulatory permissions and ensure they are up to date or removed if not needed.

Since May 2021, the FCA has carried out 1,090 assessments to see whether firms are undertaking the financial activity for which they have permission, resulting in 264 firms applying to voluntarily cancel, and a further 47 to modify their permission to carry out regulated activities.