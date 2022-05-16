CII reports consolidated operating surplus of £3.3m for 2021

The financial report highlighted a £2.2m increase in revenue from qualifications and educational activities in 2021.

Costs were saved, it said, as a result of local Institutes opting to voluntarily utilise their reserves before taking additional grant payments as well the CII's move from two offices to one last year, which led to reduced operating costs by £5.17m.

The CII said the move was aided by its transformation over the last five years, allowing its staff to work from anywhere.

The professional body's decision to proceed with the buy-out of the defined benefit (DB) pension scheme also helped with cost-saving, it said, with an initial buy-in of £6.6m completed in 2021. It hopes to complete the pension buy-out by mid-2023.

The CII Group reported a total deficit of £4.4m for 2021, which was credited to a tax provision and the £6.6m DB pension cost.

Helen Phillips, chair of the CII, said: "This recovery in 2021 has been delivered thanks to the collective efforts of our community of members, students, corporate customers, volunteers, trustees and staff.

"Revenue has been achieved thanks to the continued commitment of insurance and personal finance professionals to learning, and their support and engagement with membership events."