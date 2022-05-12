Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

The GriD data found that cancer was the main cause for claiming in 2021, followed by critical illness claims for heart disease, mental illness and heart attacks.

Having Covid-19 was the third most common cause of claiming, with the average lump sum death benefit payment reaching £100,387.

For group life assurance policies, £1.57 billion was paid out, an increase of £198.47 million from 2020. However, group income protection policies pay outs dropped slightly to £546.1 million, while critical illness policies paid out totalled £106.3 million, growing by £14.7 million on 2020 figures.

Research showed that during the period, 6,113 employees benefited from group income protection policies with 220,886 people able to access additional help and support services.

GRiD revealed that the average new claim amounts for group life were £116,414, £28,977 for group income protection - noting that 1,718 people were helped by their insurer to return to work by the end of 2021 - and £73,089 for group critical illness.

Katharine Moxham, a spokesperson for GRiD, explained that the statistics "categorically show that group risk benefits really are some of the most valued benefits that employers can offer: financially, practically and emotionally."

"The figures show the extent of the holistic support offered via group risk benefits. It's no wonder that an increasing number of employers are offering these to their workforces, and not just among large corporates, but SME and micro-SMEs too," she continued.

"Covid isn't going away: so the support available within group risk benefits will be good news to many employers who are continually looking at ways of how to offer support as we learn to live with the virus."