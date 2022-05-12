Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

Cancer most common cause for claims

Hemma Visavadia
clock • 1 min read
Group risk claims paid out in 2021 rose to £2.2 billion

A total of £2.22bn was paid out in claims by the group risk industry in 2021, rising by £208.4 million compared with 2020 results, according to figures from Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The GriD data found that cancer was the main cause for claiming in 2021, followed by critical illness claims for heart disease, mental illness and heart attacks.

Having Covid-19 was the third most common cause of claiming, with the average lump sum death benefit payment reaching £100,387.

For group life assurance policies, £1.57 billion was paid out, an increase of £198.47 million from 2020. However, group income protection policies pay outs dropped slightly to £546.1 million, while critical illness policies paid out totalled £106.3 million, growing by £14.7 million on 2020 figures.

Research showed that during the period, 6,113 employees benefited from group income protection policies with 220,886 people able to access additional help and support services.

GRiD revealed that the average new claim amounts for group life were £116,414, £28,977 for group income protection - noting that 1,718 people were helped by their insurer to return to work by the end of 2021 - and £73,089 for group critical illness.

Katharine Moxham, a spokesperson for GRiD, explained that the statistics "categorically show that group risk benefits really are some of the most valued benefits that employers can offer: financially, practically and emotionally."

"The figures show the extent of the holistic support offered via group risk benefits. It's no wonder that an increasing number of employers are offering these to their workforces, and not just among large corporates, but SME and micro-SMEs too," she continued.

"Covid isn't going away: so the support available within group risk benefits will be good news to many employers who are continually looking at ways of how to offer support as we learn to live with the virus."

Topics

Hemma Visavadia
Author spotlight

Hemma Visavadia

View profile
More from Hemma Visavadia

Employers to reform benefits strategies around D&I, ESG: Howden

Winners of the Legal & General Business Quality Awards announced

More on Underwriting

UK wellbeing plummets to a 10-year low: LifeSearch
Individual Protection

UK wellbeing plummets to a 10-year low: LifeSearch

Ethnic minorities most effected

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 May 2022 • 3 min read
Mental health in life insurance webinar
Individual Protection

Mental health in life insurance webinar

Available to listen on-demand

COVER
clock 11 May 2022 • 1 min read
Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019
Individual Protection

Vitality sees talking therapy claims grow 44% since 2019

‘More people than ever before accessing talking therapies’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 11 May 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read