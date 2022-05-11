Mental health in life insurance webinar

Recorded as part of the Mental Health in Life Insurance Week, in collaboration with the Institute of Financial Actuaries (IFoA) and The Practical Protection Podcast, the webinar was originally broadcast in early February.

Hosted by COVER editor, John Brazier, the webinar featured a discussion between Kathryn Knowles (Cura Financial), Lisa Balboa (Hannover Re) and Fraser Ballantine (Zurich) addressing topics including application questions, granular modelling, risk analysis, and how all of this can come across and feel to someone that is living with a mental health condition and seeking insurance.

Listen to the full webinar here:

You can find all of the content, including podcasts and articles, from the Mental Health in Life Insurance Week here.