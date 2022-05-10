Johnny Timpson appointed chair of Absolute Military

The broker provides dedicated cover for Armed Forces personnel including life, critical illness and serious illness products, as well as other insurance and personal finance packages.

Timpson was awarded an OBE in January in recognition of his voluntary services to people with disabilities and the financial sector, and handed on the role of Cabinet Office Disability and Access Ambassador for the Insurance Industry last year.

As well as operating as an independent consultant in the protection space, Timpson holds various industry and academic advisory roles, is a member of the Prime Minister's Champion Group for Dementia Communities, as well as the Financial Services Consumer Panel and Financial Inclusion Commission.

Commenting on his appointment, Timpson said: "I am delighted to support Absolute Military's purpose and mission to improve the financial awareness, wellbeing and resilience of armed forces personnel and families, and in addition, enhance the financial services solution value, service standards, support and outcomes the armed forces client experience."

Steve Anderson, managing director, added that 2022 will be a key year for the broker in "delivering a defining difference" to the market.

"Johnny will ensure that the organisation delivers on its purpose of improving financial awareness, capability, access and resilience of UK Armed Forces personnel plus the service, value and outcomes they experience," he said.

"Johnny will help me steer a number of key innovations in 2022 including our Open Banking project designed to make sure that our community has access to financial services and cash facilities"