Calls to EAPs rose 50% in 12-months: Zurich UK

Analysis of group protection consumer data, during the period 1 Jan 2020 - 31 December 2021, found that November 2021 recorded the highest volume of helpline calls made over the period, which could be associated with high Covid-19 rates and the emergence of the Omicron variant, Zurich suggested.

During the month, calls made via EAP's were up 16% from the previous month and almost double (98%) the number made in November 2020.

Zurich reported that anxiety was the top reason for seeking help with call volumes, increasing 67% on the previous year, other reasons including staff wanting advice for problems with their significant other, which rose by 26%.

Additionally, for employees seeking domestic guidance on issues such as separation and divorce, calls jumped 73% year-on-year. Meanwhile, job stress and bereavement saw call volumes increase by 48% and 120% respectively.

Nick Homer, head of group risk at Zurich UK said last year, there was a "notable leap" in people seeking support for relationship issues - which may be linked to the stress of the pandemic and home working.

"By offering employees somewhere to seek confidential and independent advice, it can help them to address such issues before they spiral.

"Early identification of any illnesses, issues or mental health concerns can lead to swifter intervention, which in turn maximises the likelihood of a continued presence at work or the employee making a successful return.

"It is in an employer's interest to offer the proactive and preventative care that will enable them to get the best from their employees, boost productivity and reduce the risk of mental-health related sickness or absence," he concluded.