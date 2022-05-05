One in five advisers are unaware of Consumer Duty: Royal London

A survey of 200 financial advisers in the UK, conducted in April this year, found that while the majority of respondents stated they were satisfied with their preparations for the Consumer Duty, elsewhere the picture was not as positive.

Eight in ten (80%) respondents stated that are "well prepared" for the incoming changes, with over half (53%) of these requiring only minor changes to current processes to achieve compliance.

Around one-quarter (27%) of advisers believe that they will not have to make any changes to their business to be compliant, which Royal London labelled "surprising", while just 2% of respondents are planning major changes.

However, one in five (19%) advisers said they hadn't heard of the regulation and as a result "won't have considered the level of change they may or may not need to make."

The Consumer Duty will come into force on 31 July this year and firms required to be compliant by April 2023.

In terms of areas under review ahead of the legislation change, ‘processes that help to shape client recommendations' was the most likely to be reviewed or changed (33%), followed by ‘adviser to client communications' (31%) and ‘adviser to client service' (29%).

Adviser networks were the most popular form of support among advisers (48%) in preparing for the Consumer Duty, with a similar number looking to providers (42%), while one quarter of advisers will seek help from the Financial Conduct Authority (24%).

Jamie Jenkins, director of policy at Royal London, commented: "Advisers are undoubtedly well placed to understand customer outcomes, and it's reassuring to see that most advisers expect their business to comply with the Duty on time.

"What is of concern is the number of advisers who are either unaware of the new rules coming into force, have yet to read the consultation paper or don't believe it will add any value to consumer outcomes.

"It's encouraging to see that many advice firms will turn to their network or provider for help, collaborating to deliver good outcomes for their clients."