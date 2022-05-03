Aston Lark racks up 50th acquisition

Following the acquisitions of healthcare-focused insurance brokers Healthwise Group and Phoenix Healthcare earlier this year, the third acquisition of 2022 means Aston Lark is now at half a century of deals.

The latest deal also follows on from the brokerage officially becoming part of the Howden group, after its acquisition by the US-based group first announced in October last year.

UKGlobal Brokijg Gorpu provides brokerage services for insurance, healthcare and risk management across a range of commercial sectors.

Its Healthcare division offers private medical insurance services for group clients, and UKGlobal Group Risk offers group risk insurances and business protection insurance.

The management and entire workforce of UKGlobal will remain with the business, as will the company brand for the "foreseeable future".

Peter Blanc, Aston Lark chief executive, commented: "[UKGlobal] are first class insurance brokers and have a true client-first ethos. They have bult an outstanding business and we now have an opportunity to partner together to more than double the business again over the coming few years."

UKGlobal group chief executive, Matthew Bray, added: "Finding the right cultural match has been imperative and in Aston Lark we have found an organisation that shares the same fundamental values that underpin our business and the way we care for our people, clients and insurer partners."