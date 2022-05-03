COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards: The Night in Pictures

clock • 1 min read
Women in Protection and Health - on the night
Womeninprotection 274 580x358
Womeninprotection 291 580x358
Womeninprotection 284 580x358
Womeninprotection 267 580x358
Womeninprotection 226 580x358
Womeninprotection 257 580x358
Womeninprotection 205 580x358
Womeninprotection 216 580x358
Womeninprotection 237 580x358
Womeninprotection 203 580x358
Womeninprotection 240 580x358
Womeninprotection 249 580x358
Womeninprotection 191 580x358
Womeninprotection 202 580x358
Womeninprotection 182 580x358
Womeninprotection 173 580x358
Womeninprotection 186 580x358
Womeninprotection 169 580x358
Womeninprotection 113 580x358
Womeninprotection 144 580x358
Womeninprotection 151 580x358
Womeninprotection 91 580x358
Womeninprotection 117 580x358
Womeninprotection 166 580x358
Womeninprotection 112 580x358
Womeninprotection 93 580x358
Womeninprotection 72 580x358
Womeninprotection 74 580x358
Womeninprotection 73 580x358
Womeninprotection 63 580x358
Womeninprotection 61 580x358
Womeninprotection 37 580x358
Womeninprotection 57 580x358
Womeninprotection 68 580x358
Womeninprotection 66 580x358
Womeninprotection 70 580x358
Womeninprotection 59 580x358
Womeninprotection 47 580x358
Womeninprotection 34 580x358
Womeninprotection 42 580x358
Womeninprotection 274 580x358
Womeninprotection 291 580x358
Womeninprotection 284 580x358
Womeninprotection 267 580x358
Womeninprotection 226 580x358
Womeninprotection 257 580x358
Womeninprotection 205 580x358
Womeninprotection 216 580x358
Womeninprotection 237 580x358
Womeninprotection 203 580x358
Womeninprotection 240 580x358
Womeninprotection 249 580x358
Womeninprotection 191 580x358
Womeninprotection 202 580x358
Womeninprotection 182 580x358
Womeninprotection 173 580x358
Womeninprotection 186 580x358
Womeninprotection 169 580x358
Womeninprotection 113 580x358
Womeninprotection 144 580x358
Womeninprotection 151 580x358
Womeninprotection 91 580x358
Womeninprotection 117 580x358
Womeninprotection 166 580x358
Womeninprotection 112 580x358
Womeninprotection 93 580x358
Womeninprotection 72 580x358
Womeninprotection 74 580x358
Womeninprotection 73 580x358
Womeninprotection 63 580x358
Womeninprotection 61 580x358
Womeninprotection 37 580x358
Womeninprotection 57 580x358
Womeninprotection 68 580x358
Womeninprotection 66 580x358
Womeninprotection 70 580x358
Womeninprotection 59 580x358
Womeninprotection 47 580x358
Womeninprotection 34 580x358
Womeninprotection 42 580x358

A photo gallery from the COVER Women in Protection & Health Awards 202 held at London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor on 28 April.

You can find the full list of this year's winners here.

Topics

More on PMI

Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers
PMI

Aviva creates cancer care support service for PMI customers

In partnership with Macmillian Cancer Support

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 28 April 2022 • 2 min read
handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition
PMI

handl Group expands UK presence with IPRS Group acquisition

‘Biggest acquisition handl Group has completed to date’

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 1 min read
National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition
PMI

National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition

Includes unlimited cover

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!
Adviser / Broking

First episode of The COVER Review goes live!

New monthly programme

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 21 April 2022 • 1 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin
Adviser / Broking

The Rising Stars of Protection: Adrian Benjamin

"Getting into the insurance industry is very difficult, I had to fight my way to get in"

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 20 April 2022 • 6 min read
Where protection meets sustainability
Insurer

Where protection meets sustainability

"Being a sustainable business means more than just meeting climate targets"

Hannah Godfrey
clock 19 April 2022 • 7 min read