Women in Protection Conference 2022: Full speaker line-up revealed

Conference on 28 April

This year’s Women in Protection (WiP) Network conference will be held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square on 28 April.

After a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the WiP Network Conference returns next week featuring a line-up of protection experts addressing a range of topics throughout a full-day agenda.

WiP Network chair, Emma Thomson, will be welcoming delegates to the event alongside conference host and COVER editor, John Brazier.

The day's keynote address will be delivered by four-time Olympian, Donna Fraser OBE. Having won numerous European, Commonwealth and World medals while representing Great Britain, Fraser retired from professional competition in 2009 after a breast cancer diagnosis and has since dedicated her time to becoming a leader in equality diversity and inclusivity, receiving an OBE for her work in this space last year.

The conference features a number of panel sessions reflecting today's challenges that the protection industry face and what changes can be made to improve the experiences of both consumers and colleagues, as well as sessions from event sponsors Royal London, Vitality, Guardian, Scottish Widows and SCOR.

Registration for this year's WiP Network Conference is currently open and all information can be found here.

Following the conference, COVER will be hosting the Women in Protection & Health Awards 2022, in association with the WiP Network.

Shortlists for the 16 award categories were announced in February and you can find all relevant information for the evening celebrations here.

