ProtectX6: Making protection fit for the future

Protection Review's ProtectX series returned today (21 April) with seven TED-talk style presentations from industry commentators, following by a panel discussion.

The theme of ProtectX6 was the future of protection, in particular where the industry needs to adapt to ensure it is fit for purpose over the next decade. Speakers addressed topics covering the incoming Consumer Duty, the potential of positive disruption through technology and customer-centric products build around specific needs.

With the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic likely to be felt for years to come and ever-increasing cost of living concerns means that protection cover has become less of a priority for consumers that are seeking to make ends meet, as recently evidenced by industry research and guidance issued by industry bodies.

During her presentation, Tabei's Katie Crook-Davies addressed the issue of flexibility and how protection needs to evolve to meet the ends of particular consumers throughout their individual journeys.

Using the examples of both herself and her sister, Crook-Davies highlighted how protection can easily be dropped: "My sister really represents today's consumer; someone whose career will change over time, who may move between home ownership and rented accommodation a number of times, who may or may not start a family and if they do likely much further down the line," she said.

"She took out life and critical illness cover when she first bought her home…but when she sold her property she lapsed her protection; she saw it in some way linked to the mortgage, not a reflection of her life and her ongoing needs."

Crook-Davies said this was a example of how protection policies don't flex alongside the changing needs of the consumer, not least taking into consideration any health issues that may arise during a period of lapsed cover.

In order to address the issue of flexibility, Crook Davies advocated that products and pricing must become more adaptable going forward by putting this power into the hands of the policyholder as their needs change.

That could be done through sum assured increases or decreases, changing terms covered, or facilitating a move away from fixed lump sum payments towards an income pay out model, Crook-Davies said, which would in turn require changes to the ways in which products are priced.

"It might be that we have to move to annually reviewable pricing premiums, and yes, that would likely incur some additional administration expenses and complexity, but perhaps these things are worth it if we are seeing a better customer experience, improved persistency and, ultimately a better customer outcome," she said.

Oil tanker

Considering how protection insurers and reinsurers can achieve better outcomes going forward, Pacific Life Re director of protection and innovation, Phil Edbrooke, likened the industry as it currently stands is seen as a "bit of an oil tanker; perhaps that perception is not wholly unreasonable."

Edbrooke stated that the industry must be cognisant of the pace of change as it seeks to equip itself for the future and that this must be done from two different perspectives.

"We've got the rapid pace, but are we ready for the rapid pace associated with technological advancement? Are we ready for the rapid pace of change we've seen in society? Perhaps those areas where the pandemic has been a catalyst," he said.

The second consideration around pace of change is that of embracing, or at least being prepared for, a slower burn. Referencing elements including the aging population, the growth of the gig economy and the issues surrounding the care sector, Edbrooke said that the industry can also use the coming years to ensure that it is developing products that cater to the specific demands of these areas before they reach scale.

In order to achieve these longer-term objectives, Edbrooke advocated discipline and the use of technological advancements, most often rooted in data: "Data is able to help us optimise underwriting journeys, product design and customer journey; you name it, data helps," he said.

Edbrooke also acknowledged the obstacles to addressing both the fast and slow pace of change and stated that what is required are capabilities brought about by the use of data and associated analytics, combined with the domain expertise of protection market participants that contextualise results.

"The insurers and reinsurers that do well will be those that find the right balance, that combination of complimenting skillsets that allow us to become greater than the sum of our parts," he said.

"We must ensure that the direction that we take the market in isn't one that doesn't betray insurance's ultimate purpose of protecting those need."