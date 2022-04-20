FCA publishes final rules on diversity disclosures for listed companies

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has finalised rules that will mandate listed companies to report on their diversity at board and executive management level.

The financial watchdog has confirmed that failure to meet set targets must be accompanied with an explanation as to why.

The FCA has said its approach "allows flexibility for smaller firms or those based overseas."

Boards of listed companies must consist of at least 40% women, with at least one woman at senior board level, according to the FCA. 

Companies must also have at least one board member from a black or ethnic minority group.

According to the watchdog, businesses will be able to choose how best to collect data from their employees and report on progress.

"As investors pay increasing attention to diversity at the top of the companies they invest in, enhancing transparency at board and executive management level will help hold companies to account and drive further progress," said Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA.

According to the policy, listed entities must also disclose in their annual reports a "standardised numerical table on the diversity of their board" and of their executive management, broken down by gender and ethnicity.

Rules will apply from 1 April and will be subject to a review in three years.

The rules were first proposed in July last year in a consultation on changes to listing rules. The watchdog proposed the introduction of annual disclosures on diversity policies and said it would consider broader aspects of diversity, including sexual orientation and disability.

The latest proposals do not account for this broader definition of diversity:

"We…note the comments made both for and against extending our reporting to representation on sexual orientation or other categories such as lower socio-economic background," the policy document said.

"At this time, we have not decided to extend our reporting requirements but have aimed to encourage reporting on wider aspects of diversity through our changes to the corporate governance rules in DTR 7. This could provide additional data for us to consider further steps in this area."

