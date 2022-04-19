One quarter of employees don't understand benefits

According to GRiD research

John Brazier
clock • 2 min read
One quarter of employees don't understand benefits

Research from Group Risk Development (GRiD) shows that nearly half of UK employees either don’t understand or aren’t aware of the employee benefits on offer to them.

The survey of 501 HR decision-makers found that 42% of workers don't know about or understand all their employee benefits.

Of this group, 25% are aware of benefits but don't understand them all, 11% are aware of some of them, and 6% are both unaware and don't understand what is available to them.

For their part, 43% of employers stated that they have adapted the way in which they communicate benefits to staff as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around two-thirds (60%) of employers said that they have increased the frequency of communications, while 53% have "placed more emphasis" on support for wellbeing and 43% have increased levels of investment.

The primary channel for benefits communication was through email (37%), the research found, followed by staff welcome packs (34%), staff handbooks (29%) and company noticeboards (27%). 8% of employers stated they did not communicate benefits to staff at all.

GRiD spokesperson Katharine Moxham commented "During the pandemic, people looked to their employers for support for health and wellbeing. This was an opportunity for employers to tell their staff about all the benefits they offered, from healthcare and group risk to all the embedded services such as access to virtual GPs and counselling - all the support that people needed and were struggling to get, but could access via their employee benefits.

"This increase in activity to communicate employee benefits will pay dividends and we'd encourage employers to continue with this."

The primary channel for benefits communication was through email (37%), the research found, followed by staff welcome packs (34%), staff handbooks (29%) and company noticeboards (27%). 8% of employers stated they did not communicate benefits to staff at all.

Employees largely favoured email, welcome packs and company intranets as preferred methods of communications on benefits.

Moxham added: "It's great to see a wide range of communication methods being utilised. Different methods will resonate with different staff, so the best way to get the message across is to use a mix, including digital, written and in-person."

Topics

John Brazier
Author spotlight

John Brazier

Editor, COVER

View profile
More from John Brazier

Where protection meets sustainability

Protection advisers urged to "save" policies during cost of living crisis

More on Income Protection

Reassured launches digital life insurance platform
Whole of Life

Reassured launches digital life insurance platform

Offers ‘buy now’ option

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 14 April 2022 • 1 min read
Evolving to attract a younger generation
Individual Protection

Evolving to attract a younger generation

"Let’s tell people the basics and not try to be too clever about it"

Maria Hearne
clock 13 April 2022 • 5 min read
Government to 'level up' mental health support
Individual Protection

Government to 'level up' mental health support

Public has until 5 July to respond

Hemma Visavadia
Hemma Visavadia
clock 13 April 2022 • 1 min read

Highlights

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?
Regulation

Protection: If clients know the price, do they also understand the value?

Updated Product Intervention and Product Governance Sourcebook

Tony Müdd
clock 15 March 2022 • 6 min read
The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh
Individual Protection

The Rising Stars of Protection: Rachael Welsh

“Sometimes I can be challenging and quite bold, because I push to do the right thing”

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 09 March 2022 • 9 min read
Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space
Adviser / Broking

Hemma Visavadia: Addressing gender roles within the protection space

“There is something unifying about seeing other women in the workplace succeed”

Hemma Visavadia
clock 08 March 2022 • 3 min read