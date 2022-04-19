One quarter of employees don't understand benefits

The survey of 501 HR decision-makers found that 42% of workers don't know about or understand all their employee benefits.

Of this group, 25% are aware of benefits but don't understand them all, 11% are aware of some of them, and 6% are both unaware and don't understand what is available to them.

For their part, 43% of employers stated that they have adapted the way in which they communicate benefits to staff as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Around two-thirds (60%) of employers said that they have increased the frequency of communications, while 53% have "placed more emphasis" on support for wellbeing and 43% have increased levels of investment.

The primary channel for benefits communication was through email (37%), the research found, followed by staff welcome packs (34%), staff handbooks (29%) and company noticeboards (27%). 8% of employers stated they did not communicate benefits to staff at all.

GRiD spokesperson Katharine Moxham commented "During the pandemic, people looked to their employers for support for health and wellbeing. This was an opportunity for employers to tell their staff about all the benefits they offered, from healthcare and group risk to all the embedded services such as access to virtual GPs and counselling - all the support that people needed and were struggling to get, but could access via their employee benefits.

"This increase in activity to communicate employee benefits will pay dividends and we'd encourage employers to continue with this."

Employees largely favoured email, welcome packs and company intranets as preferred methods of communications on benefits.

Moxham added: "It's great to see a wide range of communication methods being utilised. Different methods will resonate with different staff, so the best way to get the message across is to use a mix, including digital, written and in-person."