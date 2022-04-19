Protection advisers urged to "save" policies during cost of living crisis

The Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI), Protection Distributors Group (PDG) and Income Protection Taskforce (IPTF) have jointly launched the new guide for advisers, following similar guidance issued two years ago for the Covid-19 pandemic.

A joint statement released last week by the three industry bodies said that as UK households face the "worst squeeze on incomes in a generation" there are concerns that policyholders will cancel protection direct debits to make ends meet elsewhere.

Research conducted last month by LV= found that 42% of UK adults expect their finances to worsen over the next three months, while 58% have already seen total monthly outgoings increase.

Meanwhile, research published in March by Royal London showed that around one in ten protection policyholders are considering reducing or stopping their premiums to cut back on expenses in response to the increased cost of living.

The collaboration between AMI, PDG and IPTF has been designed to assist advisers in providing support and guidance to help ensure clients maintain their protection cover though a "refreshed" guide, available to download here.

Neil McCarthy, acting chair of the PDG, commented: "This is a great summary reminding advisers of the options available to clients considering cancelling protection policies with a new short consumer facing guide that can be used with clients.

"Hopefully mortgage and protection advisers can use them to help reinforce the broad range of benefits that modern protection policies can add to a family."

In conjunction, the industry bodies have also released a consumer-facing guide which highlights the importance of retaining and maintaining protection policies, as well as the types of support and guidance available from the industry.

Stacy Reeve, senior policy adviser at the AMI, stated: "With many UK households facing a cost of living crisis, it was important to refresh the guide with updated hints and tips to help advisers have proactive conversations with their clients.

The new consumer facing guide can be used by advisers to engage with their clients and prompt discussion about their cover. Crucially it encourages clients to speak to their adviser or insurer as soon as possible if they are struggling financially and need support".