SimplyBiz expands protection insight with YuLife partnership

YuLife is backed by Target Global, Creandum, MMC Ventures, Notion Capital, LocalGlobe, Latitude, Eurazio and Anthemis Exponential Ventures. It offers a range of group protection products to customers.

Emma Vaughan, head of protection services at SimplyBiz, explained that while there have been a lot of product innovations across the market in recent years, as a sector, "we need to constantly revaluate the ways in which we're supporting advisers to communicate with clients".

"The development of the YuLife app, the business's focus on non-traditional areas like meditation to encourage positive maintenance of mental, as well as physical wellbeing, and its integration of gamification methodology, are all exciting," she said. "I believe that YuLife presents some valuable tools in terms of approaching conversations with clients, and engaging previously underserved markets."

Sammy Rubin, YuLife CEO and founder, added: "We are delighted to work with SimplyBiz as a protection partner, offering insights into market trends and the use of technology and gamification in the protection space.

"Protection advisers play a crucial role in the industry and together with SimplyBiz we hope to be able to assist them in engaging new underserved markets."