Legal & General partners with CONNECTPlus on long-term health conditions app

Legal & General Group Protection has partnered with CONNECTPlus, from HCI (Health and Care Innovations Limited), on an evidence-based app to help individuals manage their long-term health conditions.

The app is available to all insured employees and their immediate family.

It aims to help support the everyday self-management of six long-term conditions including: Stroke, Cancer, Multiple Sclerosis, Type 2 Diabetes, Long Covid and Rheumatoid Arthritis.

The app, made by long-term condition management support service CONNECTPlus, was co-designed with NHS clinicians and patients. It includes a health tracker and scores to monitor pain or symptoms, which can be followed up with by the GP or specialist.

The app also has condition specific patient information videos, articles, and blogs, together with frequently asked questions from others with the same conditions. Medication reminders and a diary also feature to help individuals keep track of dosage information and hospital or GP appointment information.

In addition, the CONNECTPlus app supports all aspects of Legal & General Group Protection's wellbeing framework Be Well, Get Better, Be Supported.

It can also sit alongside existing services such as the Employee Assistance Programme and Care Concierge, along with the Be Well helpline for HR and Line Managers, which provides early intervention advice and support for those with Group Income Protection policies.

Vanessa Sallows, claims and governance director at Legal & General Group Protection, said: "We're really excited about the partnership with HCI.

"The addition of the CONNECTPlus app helps us further embed digital health into the customer experience, extending MDT support and enabling a way to support employees - plus their immediate families, HR and Line Managers - in the kinds of daily decisions that impact outcomes."

Richard Wyatt-Haines, director at HCI said there are increasing numbers of people living with a long-term condition: "This can be tough for each individual, their families and the people they work with. Thanks to the scale of Legal & General, CONNECTPlus can now make life easier for thousands more people across the country in a really simple way, and on one simple digital platform."

Hemma Visavadia
