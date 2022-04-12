National Friendly launches 'Extensive' PMI proposition

National Friendly has rolled out a new private medical insurance (PMI) product that offers unlimited cover to policyholders.

The Extensive policy has been designed specifically for consumers seeking prompt private treatments, according to the insurer, offering an unlimited level of coverage.

The cover incorporates a range of cancer cover, with no limits on out-patient treatments, scans, diagnostics and operations, as well as benefits to improve the customer experience, such as private GP access. 

Policyholder wellbeing is provisioned for throughout regular "well-person" checks, while cover for families, couples and single parents is also included.

Graham Singleton, chief executive at National Friendly, commented that PMI will "inevitably play a more central role" following the Covid-19 pandemic, with new solutions needed to take the strain off the NHS.

"We have worked hard to deliver a policy that has easy access to diagnosis and effective treatment, as it is now clear the NHS alone cannot take the strain of delivering all medical care to all of those that need it," Singleton said.

"Our new Extensive policy now offers a real choice and a broader selection of life changing treatments, delivered quickly through our consultant led approach to claims." 

The policy also includes access to virtual GP services through National Friendly's partnership with HealthHero.

HealthHero's commercial director, David Jennings, added: "It has become increasingly clear over the past few years that remote teleconsultation is going to play a major role in the healthcare industry and that organisations have vested interests in keeping their employees and members healthy, as well as enhancing services and benefits."

