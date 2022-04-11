The Exeter records fall in Covid-related IP claims in 2021

The Exeter paid out a total of £10.4 million on income protection claims last year, an increase of 4% on its total in 2020.

Last year, the insurer's income protection claims statistics were dominated by Covid-19, which accounted for 32% of all new claims.

In 2021, that figure fell to 21% and was a primary factor in The Exeter processing 1,318 new income protection claims during the year, a year-on-year decrease of 31% (2020: 1917).

Overall, The Exeter paid out on 93% of total claims received last year.

The statistics also show that the average age on The Exeter's newer policies was 37, which the insurer stated highlighted "the importance of younger clients protecting themselves against the financial impact of illness or injury."

The most common reason for claim was musculoskeletal conditions (38%), while hip or knee conditions accounted for 9% of claims and mental health for 7%.

Chris Pollard, chief operating officer at The Exeter, commented that the reduction in Covid-related claims was "welcome" as the country moves closer to the end of the pandemic.

"Most of our members continue to elect to use our digital claim service, with almost 40% responding within 48 hours. We continue to signpost our members to the valuable support services provided by our HealthWise app, which experienced a 48% increase in usage from income protection members last year," he added.

